Neurodivergent experience explored on TG4

A young West Cork student is to feature in a new two-part TG4 documentary on neurodivergence, where the first episode will include the experiences of Traolach Ó Dubhda from Clonakilty and their journey as he starts secondary school.

Néara-Éagsúlacht: Dearcadh Difriúil airs as part of the station’s autumn schedule, giving a ‘moving and honest insight’ into the lives of neurodivergent people across Ireland, filmed over the course of a year.

The opening episode focuses on the experiences of children aged under 18 and their families, exploring how they navigate a world not always designed with them in mind. The programme addresses the importance of early diagnosis and intervention, as well as the personal, educational and social challenges faced by young people who are neurodivergent.

Viewers will witness Traolach, who is autistic, as they face the daunting transition to secondary school, as well as the chance to follow the story of young Ferdia and his family, as the family strive to secure a school place in their local Gaelscoil. Viewers will also meet school principal Anita Mhic Ghib, who spends the year working to establish a dedicated classroom for autistic children in Gaelscoil Nás na Ríogh, while also raising her own family to include her two neurodivergent daughters.

In Donegal, the episode follows James, an autistic teen who finds comfort and connection through equine assisted services, while the second episode brings focus to adults living with neurodivergence.

Viewers will meet Cúnla ní Bhraonáin Morris, who was diagnosed in their twenties as autistic, as well as Emma Priest, who received her diagnosis only after both her daughters were diagnosed. Dubliner Eoghan Brophy shares the story of his late diagnosis in his late thirties, while the Brogan family in Donegal speak candidly about life with four adult autistic children. This second episode will examine the realities of employment, the fight for understanding, and the resilience required to navigate adulthood as a neurodivergent person.

Narration of both episodes is provided by renowned musician Colm Mac an Iomaire, while musician and broadcaster Fiachna Ó Braonáin also appears as a participant in the series.