Nell cooks up a storm at Young Chef of the Year

WEST Cork chef Nell McCarthy (pictured) wowed the judges with her food creations as she was among the finalists in the Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year competition.

The competition is one of Ireland’s premier cooking awards for chefs aged 28 and under and an important industry showcase.

Nell, from Kilcoe, who works at the two-star Michelin restaurant Dede in Baltimore, had already come through a competitive two-part semi-final testing skills and knowledge to reach the final.

She was mentored by Ahmet Dede for the final at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin.

The seven finalists had three hours to craft two dishes reflecting the Euro-Toques philosophy of using local, artisanal, and seasonal ingredients. They were judged across three key areas: execution and work practice, taste and flavour, and presentation. The menu featured West Cork’s Skeaghanore duck as judges tasted creative dishes, blending Irish culinary heritage with modern innovation, and had a theme of ‘inspiring regeneration’.

The overall winner was Victor Erisay but Nell’s creation impressed the judges as she continues to make waves in the culinary world.