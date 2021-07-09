'Nationwide' pays a visit to Glengarriff

All eyes will be on Glengarriff next Monday evening July 12th as RTÉ's 'Nationwide' broadcasts from the picturesque village.

Nationwide presenter Ann Cassin visits Garnish Island, an exotic Island garden and hear about its creation and how its unique micro-climate allows exotic plants to flourish there.

She will also take a walk through one of Ireland's most ancient woodlands, Glengarriff Nature Reserve, and she meets a third generation local to hear the fascinating history of how this seaside village became one of Ireland's most popular tourist destinations.

See 'Nationwide' on RTÉ 1 Monday July 12th at 7pm