'Nationwide' pays a visit to Glengarriff

July 9th, 2021 2:50 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Clare Heardman, Conservation officer, Glengarriff Nature Reserve with Nationwide presenter Anne Cassin

All eyes will be on Glengarriff next Monday evening July 12th as RTÉ's 'Nationwide' broadcasts from the picturesque village.

Nationwide presenter Ann Cassin visits Garnish Island, an exotic Island garden and hear about its creation and how its unique micro-climate allows exotic plants to flourish there.

She will  also take a walk through one of Ireland's most ancient woodlands, Glengarriff Nature Reserve,  and she meets a third generation local to hear the fascinating history of how this seaside village became one of Ireland's most popular tourist destinations.

See 'Nationwide' on RTÉ 1 Monday July 12th at 7pm

 

