National Services Day to be celebrated in Cork

MEMBERS of the public will get the chance to meet frontline workers and view vehicles, equipment and demonstrations tomorrow, as part of National Services Day.

There are events taking place all over Ireland to celebrate the day, with the car park in Mahon Point Shopping Centre hosting Cork-based frontline workers from 1-4pm.

There will be a number of displays on the day from the Cork City Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service, Gardaí, the Irish Army Bomb Disposal Unit and more.

The Prison Service, Community First Responder Groups, Irish Red Cross, Civil Defence and South East Search and Rescue will also be in attendance.

The Order of Malta will have ambulances in attendance, the RNLI will have a water safety stand and the Irish Coast Guard are bringing some of their emergency response jeeps.

It is also hoped that the Irish Coast Guard Helicopter will perform a flyover on the day, if it is not tasked to an emergency.

Car parking will be available for anyone visiting the event with signage provided.

The event is being held in the overflow car park in Mahon Point. Eircode: T12 X7HK

Speaking at the launch, Ger O'Dea, community engagement manager of the HSE Ambulance Service thanked Mahon Point Shopping Centre for facilitating the event.

For further information on all events, visit nationalservicesday.ie.