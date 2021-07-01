‘My daughters wouldn’t visit me with Ian here’ says Jules

JULES Thomas has revealed that one of the reasons she ended her 30-year long relationship with Ian Bailey was because her three daughters wouldn’t visit with her grandkids while he was living in her house.

‘My daughters were absolutely thrilled when I finished with Ian,’ the Welsh artist said in an interview this week.

She said that Bailey, ‘still comes and goes’ but they are not on speaking terms and she has given him until July to move out. That’s when her daughter is getting married in the grounds of her Toormore home.

‘I want nothing more to do with him, I just can’t handle the stress, I’ve been praying that he will get fixed up in his own place soon,’ she told Extra.ie.

Ian Bailey was found guilty of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier by a court in France.

He has always maintained his innocence, and has never been charged in relation to the case in Ireland.

Jim Sheridan’s series for Sky, Murder at the Cottage, which started on Sunday, received mixed reviews. Sophie’s family withdrew their interviews before it was aired.

Next Wednesday, June 30th, the three-part Netflix series Sophie: A Murder in West Cork will be available to 208m viewers worldwide. It was made with the co-operation of the Toscan du Plantier family.

Ian Bailey, who joined Twitter and Instagram this month, tweeted this week: ‘At the end of the day this is all a deeply sad sad story of human suffering, abuse of power, media manipulation and misinformation. I believe in God, I believe in Good and I pray the Truth finally emerges from the darkness ... in the meantime I just have to Keep Buggering On.’