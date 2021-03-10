Music teacher Síle is elected to key role with Social Democrats

A MUSIC teacher and business owner from Macroom was elected chair of the Social Democrats at the party’s online national conference last weekend.

Síle Ní Dhubhghaill, who has been a member of the party since 2016, was elected following the online vote and said she now ‘feels a great sense of duty to promote the party’s values and policies across the country.’

‘We have seen the party grow considerably since our general election result last February, which saw Holly Cairns be the only female TD elected from Cork. I am excited to work with our members and elected representatives to spread the message of social democracy throughout Ireland as a viable alternative to the current system of government.’

Ms Ní Dhubhghaill, who has run as a party candidate in past elections for the Cork North West constituency, is also the founder of the Macroom Friends of Asylum Seekers community initiative and has been very active in promoting and helping the people staying at the temporary accommodation centre in the town.

Meanwhile, Dr Angela Flynn, who lectures in nursing at UCC and who has been a member of the party since 2018, was elected vice chair of the Social Democrats at the same conference.

‘It is obviously a wonderful source of pride to be elected, and it’s also wonderful for the party locally to have two Cork women at the helm, but our sights are set to improve social, economic and cultural issues across the country for us all,’ said Dr Flynn