Murder investigation launched into death of man in Macroom

GARDAÍ have commenced a murder investigation following the death of 61 year-old Michael Foley at his home in Macroom on Tuesday.

A post-mortem was completed this evening by state pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster at Cork University Hospital.

The results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer (SIO) and a garda family liaison officer (FLO) has been appointed to liaise with the family of the deceased. Examinations of the scene remain ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have recently spoke to Michael to come forward to them.

Any person with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.