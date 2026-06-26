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Multi-agency Emergency Medical Technician training on Bere Island

June 26th, 2026 8:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Multi-agency Emergency Medical Technician training on Bere Island Image
EMTs completing respiratory assessment training.

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THE Cork West Civil Defence hosted a multi-agency Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training weekend on Bere Island on June 6th and 7th. 

EMTs attended from Cork and Kerry Civil Defence Units, Cork South-West Red Cross Units and The Irish Defence Forces.

A variety of subjects were covered such as: head trauma, respiratory assessment, electrocardiogram tests (ECGs) and a clinical training exercise which simulated a contaminated water outbreak on the island.

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The training was facilitated by: Dr Jason Van Der Velde, CUH and founder of West Cork Rapid Response; Dr Amy Brennan, CUH; Dr Lt Col Paddy Kelly, Irish Defence Forces; and a number of PHECC tutors from Civil Defence, the Irish Red Cross, the National Ambulance Service, and the Irish Defence Forces.

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