Multi-agency Emergency Medical Technician training on Bere Island

THE Cork West Civil Defence hosted a multi-agency Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training weekend on Bere Island on June 6th and 7th.

EMTs attended from Cork and Kerry Civil Defence Units, Cork South-West Red Cross Units and The Irish Defence Forces.

A variety of subjects were covered such as: head trauma, respiratory assessment, electrocardiogram tests (ECGs) and a clinical training exercise which simulated a contaminated water outbreak on the island.

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The training was facilitated by: Dr Jason Van Der Velde, CUH and founder of West Cork Rapid Response; Dr Amy Brennan, CUH; Dr Lt Col Paddy Kelly, Irish Defence Forces; and a number of PHECC tutors from Civil Defence, the Irish Red Cross, the National Ambulance Service, and the Irish Defence Forces.