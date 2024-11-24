MSD Brinny employees volunteer over 751 hours

MSD IRELAND recently held its first-ever All-Ireland Volunteering Week, where employees across seven sites joined forces to volunteer over 2,500 hours of their time to support nineteen charity and community organisations across the country.

This community-driven initiative shows MSD Ireland’s commitment and collective efforts to strengthen community ties and support local initiatives, positively impacting the communities where its employees live and work.

At MSD Brinny, 185 employees dedicated 751 hours of their time to supporting Bandon Tidy Towns, Enable Ireland, Brothers of Charity, Kilmichael Animal Centre, and Crossbarry Tidy Towns.

Volunteering with these local organisations provided essential services ranging from environmental conservation and community improvement to supporting individuals with disabilities and ensuring the well-being of animals.

Employees also worked directly with Enable Ireland and Brothers of Charity, engaging in activities that support individuals with physical, sensory, intellectual disabilities and autism, providing assistance and care, and fostering inclusion.

At the Kilmichael Animal Centre, employees helped care for animals in need, assisting with feeding, cleaning, and creating a better environment for the animals awaiting new homes.

Donal Kelleher, site lead for MSD Brinny said: ‘Our team’s commitment to giving back has always been a core part of our culture at MSD Brinny, with a long-standing dedication to giving back to our community in any way we can.

For this year’s All-Ireland Volunteering Day, we were honoured to partner with so many fantastic local organisations across Cork, getting to play our part in strengthening our community to foster positive change together.’