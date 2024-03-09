Motorist ‘too close’ on Valentine’s Day

A MAN from Bantry was fined €1,000 for careless driving after he rear-ended another vehicle at Wolfe Tone Square.

Colette McCarthy, solicitor, appeared at Bantry District Court on behalf of John Delaney of The Pier, Bantry.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said Gda Bart Duggan investigated the incident on February 14th 2023 – Valentine’s Day.

Ms McCarthy said her client was unable to attend court in person because he is in custody, but was pleading guilty.

The sergeant said the collision occurred at 11am and resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles.

She added that both the driver and the passenger in the other vehicle sustained soft-tissue injuries.

The accused’s insurance was in order, but he has 22 previous convictions.

‘He accepts he was too close to the vehicle in front,’ said his solicitor.

Judge McNulty granted free legal aid, but adjourned the case to July 11th for the payment of a €1,000 fine.