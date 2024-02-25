A DUNMANWAY motorist charged with dangerous driving causing seriously bodily harm has been sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Court.

At Clonakilty District Court, a book of evidence was served on Sean Bryan (18) of 27 Coill Barra, Dunmanway.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the DPP has consented for the accused to be sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Court on two charges including dangerous driving causing seriously bodily harm.

The charge relates to an incident at Bealad East, Clonakilty on April 29th last. Judge James McNulty issued him with an alibi warning, while he extended free legal aid to him, which is to include one junior barrister.

The judge sent the accused forward to the current sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court and remanded him on bail to appear there.