Motorcylist airlifted to CUH following Bantry collision

A male motorcyclist in his 60s was airlifted to CUH yesterday evening following a two-vehicle collision in Bantry.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to report of the two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car at Snave, Bantry which occurred at approximately 6.40pm on Wednesday evening.

The male driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to Cork University Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at this time, while the female passenger of the motorcycle (aged in her 50’s) was conveyed to Cork University Hospital as a precaution.

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A Garda spokesperson said that no other injuries were reported at the time and investigations are ongoing.