More than 3,500 customers without power in Glengarriff

An estimated 3,650 customers are without power in the Glengarriff area, according to ESB’s power check.

The utility company said the fault was reported at 16.43 and that it will be 20.45 approximately before power is restored.

Meanwhile, in Bantry 62 customers have been affected by power outages and that too is expected to take until 20.30 to rectify.

In addition, an estimated 14 customers are reported without power in the Skibbereen area.

ESB said that fault was reported at 12.18 and that the estimated time for power to be restored is 9pm.

The ESB has apologised for the loss of supply and say they are working as quickly as possible to restore power.