More funds for local community groups

WEST Cork groups have been awarded more than €100,000 to upgrade facilities.

Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce has secured €33,676 to upgrade a mini astroturf pitch.

Scoil an Chroí Ró Naofa, Castletownbere has been allocated €50,000 to upgrade a tarmac ball court with an all-weather playing facility.

Scoil Abán Naofa, Ballymakeera has got a sum of €22,365 to convert an unused piece of land into a community space with multiple uses.

Finally €43,830 has been allocated to Tragumna community to upgrade the public toilets. The funding has been allocated under the Clár Programme, and sees sports clubs, schools and community groups receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a range of projects that will benefit people of all ages.