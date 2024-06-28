Moon shot is out of this world for award-winning photographer

A FOUNTAINSTOWN photographer has been selected for the next stage of the prestigious ‘Reach for the Stars’ astrophotography competition, run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS).

The competition aims to find the best astro-photographs taken in Ireland over the past year.

Shaunagh O’Connell, Super Blue Moon Reflection has been shortlisted in the Out of this World – Planetary.

While a high-profile judging panel will select the overall winning entries in the coming weeks, an online vote allows members of the public to also have their say.

All shortlisted images can now be viewed on the ‘Reach for the Stars’ website, www.reachforthestars.ie, and members of the public can cast their vote for their favourite image.

Over 230 images were submitted to the competition in total this year – the most ever received – with 50 selected for the shortlist and public vote.