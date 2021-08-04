Monday medevac on Cape

A 2am mercy mission was carried out on Cape Clear by the Rescue 117 helicopter on the August Bank Holiday Monday.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked the helicopter service, which is based in Waterford, to respond to an urgent medical evacuation.

The casualty needed immediate hospitalisation and the helicopter crew were able to assess and medically treat the patient before the airlift to Cork airport and subsequent transfer to Cork University Hospital by the National Ambulance Service.

‘We are lucky to have such a capable aircraft as the Sikorsky 92 with a highly trained crew that enables us to operate lifesaving missions like this during the hours of darkness,’ Captain Jason O’Flynn told The Southern Star.