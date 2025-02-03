Mobile service in West Cork is ‘just not good enough’

THE mobile phone service in Bantry, as well as the Beara and Mizen peninsulas, is well below par, according to Cllr Danny Collins.

The Independent Ireland councillor raised the issue at a bi-monthly western committee meeting to discuss the council’s environment programme.

‘What’s happening is that the phones are just clicking off,’ said Cllr Collins.

‘And then you’re told you’ve had a missed call that you knew nothing about.’

From a business perspective, Cllr Collins said the service is’ just not good enough’.

‘I was speaking to one lady who is trying to run a business with 15 or 16 vans on the road.’

Louis Duffy, Cork County Council’s environment director, said they have engaged with the department of communications, which recently held a series of workshops in relation to the provision of an improved service, including 5G.

Mr Duffy said a lot of progress has been made on mobile and communication services, and that 1GB connectivity will be available no later than 2028, and 5G by 2030.

‘It is difficult to track down all of the problem spots, so I would ask members to identify exact locations and we will take that up with the department directly,’ he added.