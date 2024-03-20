Missing person search for 39-year-old from Dingle

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39 year old Thomas Lundon, who is reported missing from his home in Dingle, Co. Kerry, since this morning, Wednesday 20th March 2024.

Thomas was last seen in the Dingle area at approximately 6am, this morning, Wednesday 20th March.

Thomas is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a broad build, black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas is believed to have access to an 08D-registered Grey Hyundai Coupe.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Thomas's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.