Missing person appeal for 44-year-old from Macroom, Co. Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Aidan O’Shea, who has been reported missing from his home in Macroom, Co. Cork, since Monday 2nd December 2024.

Aidan was last seen in Macroom, Co. Cork on the morning of Saturday 30th November 2024, at 9.30am.

Aidan is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height, with a stocky build, sparse light brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, Aidan is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a navy/brownish zip up cardigan, and tan shoes.

Aidan may have travelled to the Cork City area.

Anyone with information on Aidan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.