Missing man found in Kinsale

January 25th, 2020 8:48 PM

The remains of a 42-year old man who has been missing since January 3rd was recovered in Kinsale Harbour at 1.30pm today (Saturday, January 25th).

Gardaí have confirmed that the body of a man was recovered from Kinsale Harbour, but they said the person had yet to be formally identified.

The units involved in the search included Kinsale Coast Guard; An Garda Síochána; Kinsale RNLI; Mallow Search and Rescue; dive teams; and the national search dog organisation, Sarda; as well as volunteers – some who used their boats to search at sea, while others searched the coastline.

The body is believed to be that of Martin Faherty, who last seen in the Kinsale area at 12.10am on the morning of January 3rd. Expressions of condolences have been extended to his family.

 

