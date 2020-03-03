Missing Bandon man's family concerned for his welfare

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating Michael Hurley, 44 years, who was last seen in Bandon, on Saturday 22nd February.

Michael is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Michael's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information or who can assist the gardaí in locating Michael are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.