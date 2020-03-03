News

Missing Bandon man's family concerned for his welfare

March 3rd, 2020 10:45 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

Share this article

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing to the public for their assistance in locating Michael Hurley, 44 years, who was last seen in Bandon, on Saturday 22nd February.

Michael is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Michael's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information or who can assist the gardaí in locating Michael are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.