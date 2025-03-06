Minister welcomes landmarks getting restoration funding

SIX landmark buildings in West Cork are among the 650 properties nationwide to receive funding as part of an €8m package for the restoration of historic buildings.

As the minister with responsibility for heritage, Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) welcomed the fact that Cork County Council received €441,274 under the grant scheme.

Six of the 18 projects that the Council received funding for under the built heritage investment scheme (BHIS) are in West Cork.

They include €44,000 in funding for Ma Murphy’s in Bantry; €24,000 for Kinsale Yacht Club; €36,000 for St Patrick’s Cathedral in Skibbereen; €31,284 for Patsy’s Corner Building in Kinsale; €43,000 for the gate lodge at Macroom Castle; and €18,562 for St Peter’s Church in Castletownbere.

Minister O’Sullivan said the grants would allow owners to conserve and enhance historic buildings and streetscapes because it includes everything from traditional homes and businesses to landmark public buildings.

The scheme – which includes €1.2m for thatched buildings nationwide – will also preserve and develop traditional building skills.

In addition to the funding provided under BHIS, owners and custodians will themselves contribute to the projects from private sources.

‘Ireland’s built heritage is a national asset,’ said Minister O’Sullivan. ‘It enriches our countryside, villages, towns and cities.

‘This funding will help to ensure the survival of Ireland’s shared architectural inheritance for future generations.’