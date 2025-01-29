Michael Healy-Rae is 'Honoured, humbled and ready to serve the farming community'

DEPUTY Michael Healy-Rae TD has described taking up the role of Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with Special Responsibility for Forestry, Horticulture and Farm Safety as a 'proud moment in which he is honoured, humbled and ready to serve the farming community'.

The Kerry poll topper has become just the 12th ever Kerry TD to attain the position of a Minister of State (previously Parliamentary Secretary) and the first ever Independent to do so.

He also said he was enthused by the role he was given as farming is at the heart of people in rural areas.

'It is an expansive role in which there are a number of issues, particularly in Forestry and Horticulture as well the issues caused by the most recent storm and I’m relishing tackling some of the big challenges facing farmers across the country'

Michael Healy-Rae (58) is the youngest son of the late Jackie Healy-Rae, who was a TD for Kerry South from 1997 to 2011, and Julie Healy-Rae, he remembered his parents on taking up his new role.

'In many ways, it is a day you’d love to share with them as both really installed a sense of helping people in me and my family. I wonder too where we all would be only for the brave decision my late father Jackie took in April 1997 to stand for the Dail. We as a family are proud of that legacy and work hard both night and day to honour it and we are ready now to work even harder for the people of Kerry and indeed a great deal more. I of course too want to thank my wife Eileen and our 5 children Ian, Juliette, Rosie, Jackie and Kevin for without their support today would not be possible.'

Michael Healy-Rae TD was first elected to the Kerry County Council at the 1999 Local Elections and was re-elected in 2004 and 2009 before being elected for the Kerry South constituency at the 2011 General Election.

He topped the poll in the newly created Kerry constituency at the 2016 General Election and has continued to top the poll at the 2020 and 2024 General Election.

'We have heard plenty of shouts of people going to look after Kerry while I’m a Minster of State. I can assure them, that we have 5 councillors, 2 TD’s and now a Minister of State who will work as hard as they ever have had to ensure Kerry will be heard. As they say in Irish, ‘Ní dhéanfaidh smaoineamh an treabhadh duit’ (You'll never plough a field by turning it over in your mind.) It’s time to pick up the plough and start the work.' Concluded Deputy Michael Healy Rae .