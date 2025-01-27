Michael Collins says Dáil must come back now

Michael Collins, leader of Independent Ireland, has called for the immediate reconvening of the Dáil to address the ongoing crisis caused by Storm Éowyn.

He criticized the government's decision to extend its two-week break, emphasizing the urgent need for action as thousands of homes across Ireland remain without power and water.

'While half the country grapples with the devastating effects of Storm Éowyn, the government has chosen to take an extended holiday,' said the Mizen-based TD.

'This inaction is making a mockery of the new administration and leaving our citizens to fend for themselves.'

Storm Éowyn, which struck on January 24, 2025, brought record-breaking winds of up to 114 mph, causing widespread damage across Ireland.

At its peak, nearly 768,000 homes, farms, and businesses were without power, and approximately 115,000 homes lacked water supply.

'The government's failure to prepare and respond effectively has left communities in chaos,' Collins continued.

'Families are enduring freezing temperatures without heating, and essential services are disrupted. This is unacceptable.'

Collins had previously called for the Dáil to reconvene this week for politicians to 'get back to work.'

However, his proposal was voted down in favor of an extended break for the new government to 'bed in.'

'This is not the time for holidays; it's a time for leadership and action,' he stated.

'The people of Ireland deserve better. It's time for the government to stop the nonsense, get back to work, and help the people.'