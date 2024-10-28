Michael Collins’ linen handkerchief was in his pocket at Béal na Bláth

A HANDKERCHIEF which was in the pocket of Michael Collins at the time of his death at Béal na Bláth is on display at the Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty.

The linen handkerchief was gifted by Michael Collins’ brother Seán to General Seán MacMahon, then quarter master general of the Irish Free State Army and a close associate of Collins.

The artefact is accompanied by a short note dated August 31st, 1922 that reads; ‘A Cara, accept enclosed as souvenir of Miceál – in his pocket at time of death. Seán Ó Coileáin’.

The linen handkerchief was acquired by Cork County Council and will now be displayed along with the letter from Seán Collins in the Michael Collins House reception area for the remainder of the year. It will then make its way into the museum’s permanent display.

Shortly after his death, Michael Collins’ siblings gave several of his close friends and colleagues similar personal items to remember him by.

‘A number of these items have found their way into the Michael Collins House collection, including the necktie worn by Collins during the Anglo-Irish Treaty negotiations and a small personal prayer book, among other items,’ said county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll.

‘These items are hugely important for the museum in telling the personal story of Michael Collins and in bringing history to life.’