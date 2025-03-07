MEP Ní Mhurchú says huge spike in uninsured drivers must be addressed

CORK county saw a huge 89.5% increase in those detected by gardaí driving without insurance between 2023 and 2024, according to the latest garda figures.

Ireland South MEP and member of the EU Transport committee, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú described the figures for both Cork county and city – the latter recorded a 108.6% increase in those driving without insurance – as ‘shocking.’ Neighbouring Kerry saw a startling 115.7% increase in no insurance detections over the same period.

Ní Mhurchú said high car insurance premiums may be the reason for the spike in motorists driving without insurance.

‘It appears likely there is a correlation between the excessive cost of car insurance in Ireland and the spike in motorists driving without insurance,’ said Ní Mhurchú.

‘That in no way justifies a motorist driving without insurance and uninsured drivers involved in accidents only serves to further increase the average cost of premiums.’

She said the cost of car insurance has risen by over 11% in a year, according to CSO figures, which is well above and beyond the level of inflation.

For example, in France, analysists believe motor insurance premiums are forecast to rise by an average of between 4% and 6% this year, half of Ireland’s increase.

Meanwhile, average motor premiums in rural Hungary are as low as €130 per year.

Ní Mhurchú will raise the price of insurance for Cork motorists in the transport committee of the European Parliament and has called for urgent measures to address the spike in the number of drivers caught driving without insurance in Co Cork.

The Ireland South MEP has called for the immediate implementation of the action plan for insurance reform promised in the programme for government and will lobby her colleagues to implement this.