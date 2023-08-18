May the force be with you in Dunmanway!

Dunmanway's biggest Star Wars fan, who makes his own custom made costumes in his home studio, is bringing the magic of Star Wars to the Dunmanway Arts weekend from today.

Newry Bakry, who works as chef in The Leap Inn, and who spoke to The Southern Star in April about his vast collection of Star Wars memorabilia – over 3,000 – will be in Atkins Hall today and tomorrow as part of the festival's programme. From 12pm to 5pm on Saturday fans of the mammoth film franchise can meet with Newry and see his vast collection of Star Wars related memorabilia. Not only that, Newry will along with others be dressed in some of the costumes he has made, including the Tuskens Black Tribe Dune Sea. The Southern Star also got to visit his home to see his impressive collection of memorabilia and costumes.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Newry said he and several colleagues will be cosplaying this evening from 6pm to 8pm and from 12pm to 5pm on Saturday.

'It promises to be a great exhibition and people can choose Star War characters that they love by wearing their helmet and take photos with us,' said Newry.

'Some of the custom made toys I have made along with collectibles and armoury display will also be there.'

Newry, who is originally from Malaysia, even featured in Star Wars Insider, the official Star Wars magazine earlier this year. Both he and his wife Caroline often attend conventions in his costumes, much to delight of onlookers.

The Dunmanway Arts Weekend runs from Friday August 18th to 20th and has an action packed programme of events including art, music, photography and much more.