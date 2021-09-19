Masters of Tradition is online

Masters of Tradition will take place online this year but its mission remains the same – to journey to the heart of Irish music and provide a platform where subtle elements of the music can be heard. Concerts have been pre-recorded in Bantry House, Future Forests in Kealkil, and Abbestrewry Church in Skibbereen. They will be streamed each Wednesday evening from 29th September – 17th November, and will also be available on-demand after the initial streaming. The festival is headlined by its artistic director Martin Hayes and he will be joined by Bruce Molsky, Steve Cooney (pictured), John Walsh and Phil Robson; singers Christine Tobin and John Hoban; multi instrumentalists Francesco Turrisi and Brian Donnellan; pianist and composer Cormac McCarthy; poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa and more. Timetable and booking details to be announced shortly.