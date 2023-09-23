Martin joins Star team

MARTIN Claffey (above) has been appointed deputy editor of The Southern Star.

Martin, from Glasheen in Cork City, has worked in various roles across print and online media for 28 years, covering news, sports, and entertainment.

He comes to The Southern Star from the Irish Examiner, where he worked as an assistant production editor. Martin studied journalism at DIT (now Technical University Dublin) and has a master’s degree in technical communication and e-learning from UL.

Among Martin’s new roles, as well as deputising for the editor, will be farming, motoring and entertainment coverage, and editing the Life pages.