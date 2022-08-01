News

MARK OF A PERFECT DAY Rowing champ weds

August 1st, 2022 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Former world champion rower Mark O’Donovan from Skibbereen, with his bride Clodagh Butler, after their recent wedding in St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra. Mark and Clodagh, a sports and exercise psychologist, later enjoyed a reception with family and friends in Blairscove in Durrus.    (Photo: Lucy Nuzum)

***

