Former world champion rower Mark O’Donovan from Skibbereen, with his bride Clodagh Butler, after their recent wedding in St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra. Mark and Clodagh, a sports and exercise psychologist, later enjoyed a reception with family and friends in Blairscove in Durrus. (Photo: Lucy Nuzum)
MARK OF A PERFECT DAY Rowing champ weds
August 1st, 2022 8:00 PM
