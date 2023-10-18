Marine group wants more areas around coast to have protection

WEST Cork’s marine life and the coastline’s biodiversity is coming under the spotlight as the government prepares legislation to increase the number of marine protected areas (MPAs).

The long-awaited legislation is vital to preserve the biodiversity and the environment, not only along the shoreline, but in our bays and on land as well, according to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

‘We are at a critical moment for the future of Ireland’s seas,’ Stephen Comerford, marine policy officer with the IWDG, told The Southern Star.

‘However, the government continues to delay proposed legislation that could safeguard marine life and coastal communities.’

‘In the coming months, the government will advance new marine protected area legislation, as part of the Fair Seas campaign. We are urging Irish leaders to ensure that the new law will effectively protect and restore Ireland’s seas.’

The IWDG is asking people to help with this task by signing a petition calling on the government to set ambitious targets to achieve MPA designation for 30% of Ireland’s seas, with 10% strictly protected.

‘The south west coast of Ireland was identified as a high biodiversity ‘area of interest’ for potential marine protected area designation,’ Stephen Comerford said.

‘Our analysis has shown the waters off West Cork to be a real hotspot for the largest whales that visit our coast with the highest numbers of fin whales and Risso’s dolphins seen here,’ he added.

‘Also, the waters off the south west coast provide spawning and nursery grounds for commercially important fish species and act as a major migration route for all kinds of seabirds.’

An example of the unique environment just off the West Cork coastline can be seen when it comes to the numbers of basking shark sightings, the highest amount in the country, with over 30% of all sightings recorded from this area.

Single sightings often report multiple sharks, mostly between 10 and 20, and one sighting recorded the highest number of individuals ever recorded of around 100 sharks seen south of Rosscarbery.

‘A large whiting spawning and nursery ground also passes through this area,’ Stephen Comerford said.

‘There are also several small herring spawning and nursery grounds and a large haddock spawning ground is located around 13km off the southwest coastline.’

The petition calling on Minister Darragh O’Brien and the Irish government to enact a strong marine protected area law is at iwdg.ie.