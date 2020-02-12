March reopening date for O’Connor’s of Bantry

A LANDMARK restaurant that closed in Bantry recently is to re-open in March under new management.

Shane Spillane from Youghal told The Southern Star that when he heard O’Connor’s Seafood Restaurant had closed he thought it was both ‘a shame and a fantastic opportunity.’

Shane, who has been involved in every aspect of the industry for the last 12 years, has already set Friday, March 6th as the date for its re-opening.

And he’s currently putting the finishing touches to a whole new team, including a head chef who will fit the bill at this iconic restaurant.

Shane – who has done everything from bottle boy right up to a general manager of a boutique hotel – is also looking for front of house as well as kitchen staff.

He’s quite clear about how he wants to run the business right down to tackling the thorny issue of tips – something that had dogged a lot of the top restaurants in the city. Shane said they will be ‘shared evenly’ between front of house and kitchen staff.

In addition to the head chef position, there are opportunities for two chef de parties. He said: ‘Anyone who wants to learn and climb the chef’s ladder, this is the perfect opportunity for you.’

Diarmaid Murphy, chairman of Bantry Business Association, welcomed the news saying: ‘We need more restaurants in the town. If Bantry wants to develop and become more of a destination town we have to provide good food all year round. There’s room for a few more good restaurants in Bantry.’

For more information contact: [email protected] or phone 085 2716135.

