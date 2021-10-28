Manchán’s words set in stone around Skibbereen

THE Photo Focal Project is a photographic collective brought together by filmmaker Carmel Winters to visually translate the lost Irish words rediscovered by author and broadcaster Manchán Magan in his hugely popular book 32 Words for Field.

The exhibition features startling original photographic works by West Cork artists and visual thinkers placed throughout the town of Skibbereen, indoor and out. The exhibition brings the magic and mystery of ancient Irish ways of seeing back to our everyday lives.

‘Installing the work on the streets of Skibbereen the last few days has already proved a wonderful gateway to conversations about lost Irish words and the ways of seeing the world they acknowledge,’ said Carmel.

‘This has been the shared vision of Photo Focal and of this collaboration with Manchán Magan. It’s such a lovely way of drawing forth the wisdom of the people, ár mhuintir. We are thrilled that both Skibbereen Arts Festival and the Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre whole-heartedly partnered us in sharing the magic of our sacred heritage,’ she said.

The Photo Focal exhibition is curated by Carmel Winters, William Bock and Tomasz Madajczak, selected from over 600 images taken by the collective during 2020 and early 2021. Members of the collective include Carmel along with Colm Rooney, Sharon Dipity, Millie Egan, Muireann Brady, Michael Lavelle, Tomasz Madajczak, RT Breathnach (Tich), Jackie Nevan, Jamie Budd, Toma McCullim and William Bock.