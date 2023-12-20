Man who stole gin from supermarket facing jail

A CLONAKILTY man with 42 previous convictions has been remanded in custody after being convicted of stealing two bottles of gin from a Bandon supermarket. Lucas Bialas (38) of 51B Woodlands, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to the theft charge at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said that on July 2nd at 9 pm the defendant entered SuperValu in Bandon and took two bottles of gin, valued at €78 and put them in his backpack.

‘He left the store without paying for them. Management at the store then examined their CCTV where he was identified and later questioned by gardaí. He made full admissions that he stole the alcohol,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

Judge James McNulty was told that the defendant has 43 previous convictions, including three for burglary, 29 for public order and three for the possession of drugs.

Solicitor Myra Dinneen said her client is originally from Poland and has been living in Ireland for the past 14 years. She said he isn’t currently working but is carrying out community service. ‘He has a problem with alcohol. It’s an on-and-off issue but he is off at the moment. He has brought €100 to court to reimburse the supermarket,’ said Ms Dinneen, who asked the court to take into consideration all that she had said about her client.

However, Judge McNulty said Mr Bialas has a significant history of offending and noted the high number of his previous convictions. He convicted him on the theft charge and remanded him in Cork Prison to appear before Clonakilty District Court later this month for sentencing.

When asked by Ms Dinneen if he would suspend any sentence given, the judge refused and said: ‘It’s time for him go away and reflect. I dare say Ireland has been good to him, but he’s not law-abiding.’