Man to appear in court today in connection with Innishannon assault on woman

June 6th, 2021 2:30 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

A man will appear at a special court sitting this evening.

THE man in his early 30s arrested in connection with the serious assault of a woman in her early 60s on the afternoon of Friday, 4th June, at a residence in Innishannon, has been charged.
He is expected to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court at 7pm on Sunday, 6th June, 2021.
The woman in her 60s remains in Cork University Hospital in a critical condition.

