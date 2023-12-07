Man 'should have walked home' rather than drive brother's car

A CLONAKILTY man should have walked a short distance home after a night out drinking with his brother instead of driving his brother’s car and ending up being arrested, a court heard.

At Clonakilty District Court, Shane Sexton (24) of 13 Wayside Drive, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance, while a charge of careless driving was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on September 26th last at 12.10am on the Clonakilty bypass, gardaí saw the defendant driving a white Ford Focus towards them in the direction of The Miles. They stopped the car and arrested the defendant on suspicion of drink driving and he was conveyed to Bandon Garda Station.

A breath specimen obtained from Mr Sexton meant that his disqualification would fall under the three-year category.

Sgt Mulcahy also said that the defendant didn’t have insurance on the night and that he has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who works as a bar supervisor in a local hotel, held his hands up to the offences at the earliest stage. ‘In relation to the no insurance charge, this was out of character and he doesn’t do this kind of thing regularly. He has his own car and has insurance but it doesn’t extend to another car,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘It was his brother’s car he was driving. He had gone out with his brother earlier that night and they had a good number of drinks. It would have made more sense for them to walk home.’

Mr Murphy said his client is embarrassed and apologised to the court.

‘This will have ramifications for him and his mum.’ Judge James McNulty disqualified him from driving for three years and convicted and fined him €200 on the drink driving charge. He also convicted and fined him €300 for driving without insurance and agreed to postpone the disqualification until January 6th.