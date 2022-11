Union Hall RNLI launched their Christine and Raymond Fielding RIB from Keelbeg Pier today to rescue a person on the rocks on the far side of Glandore Harbour.

The casualty, a man, had been using a small punt to get to his bigger boat, which tied up in the harbour, when it suffered an engine failure.

The punt drifted onto the rocks where the man was rescued and brought back with his small boat to the safety of Keelbeg Pier.