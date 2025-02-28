Man remains in custody on rape charge

A MAN who has been charged with the rape and false imprisonment of a 17-year-old girl in a West Cork town has been further remanded in custody.

The man, who is in his 20s, appeared before Judge John King at Bandon District Court last Monday morning.

He is charged with rape, sexual assault, assault causing harm and false imprisonment, in relation to an alleged incident in West Cork on Sunday February 16th last.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge King that directions from the DPP are still outstanding.

Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming said his client was not making a bail application and consented to be remanded in custody until the next court appearance.

Judge King adjourned the case to Clonakilty District Court on March 18th for the accused to appear by video link and for directions to be received from the DPP.