Man is charged with 1981 murder

A 73-YEAR-old Cork man appeared at Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday morning, charged with the murder of Nora Sheehan, whose body was found at Shippool near Innishannon, over 41 years ago.

Det Insp Eamon Brady told the court that he arrested Noel Long at his home at 28 Maubawn, Passage West that morning.

The accused was then conveyed to Bandon Garda Station where he was charged with murder. The prosecution claim that on dates unknown between June 6th and 12th 1981, at a place unknown in the District Court area of West Cork, that he did murder Nora Sheehan.

The court heard that the mum-of-three from Ballyphehane, Cork city was last seen on June 6th 1981 and her body was found on June 12th at ‘The Viewing Point’ at Shippool, Innishannon. Sgt Paul Kelly said the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment at the Central Criminal Court on one count of murder or Mr Long could be sent forward on a signed plea should that arise.

Solicitor Eddie Burke was granted free legal aid after he said his client is on a State pension. Judge James McNulty remanded the accused in custody to appear at Clonakilty District Court on July 5th.