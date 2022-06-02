Man in his 60s dies in single vehicle incident in Dunmanway

GARDAÍ are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision involving a van that occurred in Gleann, Dunmanway, at 9.45am this morning.

A man in his 60s, the only occupant of the vehicle involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed to allow garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was travelling in the area between 9.30am and 10am is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam footage) and were travelling in the area at this time are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.