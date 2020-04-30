Man due in court in relation to burglary at fire station in Carrigaline

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 30s in relation to a burglary at a fire station in Carrigaline on the evening of April 27th.
Gardaí from Carrigaline carried out an investigation into the burglary in which a number of items had been taken from the Fire Station.
Gardaí executed a search warrant in the county yesterday and arrested a man and some of the suspected stolen property was also recovered.
The man was brought to Togher Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.
