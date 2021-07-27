Man dies in machinery accident in Glandore

A man from Glandore, who is in his 40s, died as a result of machinery accident at around 2.15pm today. The communities of Leap, Glandore and Union Hall are in a state of shock and members of his extended family are being notified of his passing.
July 27th, 2021 6:20 PM
Share this article
A man from Glandore, who is in his 40s, died as a result of machinery accident at around 2.15pm today. The communities of Leap, Glandore and Union Hall are in a state of shock and members of his extended family are being notified of his passing.
Share this article
Follow the authorFollow @https://twitter.com/KeoghJackie
News
1 hour ago
News
4 hours ago
News
7 hours ago
News
1 hour ago
Motoring
2 hours ago
News
4 hours ago