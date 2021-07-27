News

Man dies in machinery accident in Glandore

July 27th, 2021 6:20 PM

A man has died in Glandore today as a result of a machinery accident.

A man from Glandore, who is in his 40s, died as a result of machinery accident at around 2.15pm today. The communities of Leap, Glandore and Union Hall are in a state of shock and members of his extended family are being notified of his passing.

 

