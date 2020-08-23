Man critically injured in head-on collision near Carrigaline

Gardaí in Carrigaline are appealing for witnesses to a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on the R610 at Raffeen, Carrigaline, last (Saturday) night, 22nd, at approximately 9.15pm.

The collision occurred when two cars collided head-on. Three people (two drivers and one passenger) were taken from the scene of the collision to Cork University Hospital. The male driver (34 years) of the first car is in critical condition and the male driver and male passenger (56 years and 17 years) of the second car received non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed while forensic collision investigators were at scene and local diversions were put in place.

The gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the R160 at Raffeen between 9 and 9.15pm last night, or anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.