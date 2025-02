A man in his 30s is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning in connection with the death of a woman in her 80s in Carrigaline.

He had been arrested in relation to her death following an incident at a residential property in Carrigaline on Sunday February 23rd.

He is due to appear before Cork District Court, court number 1, this morning at 10.30am.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.