Man caught with drugs 'turns his life around'

A 90-DAY suspended sentence was imposed in the case of a young man who was found in possession of cannabis and 202 diazepam tablets.

The case against Michael Collins of Knockane, Drimoleague, first came before Skibbereen District Court last October.

At that court, solicitor Flor Murphy appealed to Judge James McNulty to be lenient because his client, who has no previous convictions, was only 19 when he was caught with drugs on March 6th, 2022 at Bridge Street, Skibbereen.

The case was adjourned to the recent sitting for the production of a probation officer’s report, which the judge said was favourable.

Mr Murphy told the judge that it took just a year for his client to go from using alcohol and weed to becoming a dealer to fund his habit.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy had given evidence that Sgt Padraig Ó Conchúir saw the accused acting suspiciously and, when he searched him, he found €200 worth of cannabis and €202 worth of diazepam in a red gear bag.

Michael Collins was arrested and brought to Clonakilty Garda Station where, after caution, he made a full admission. Sgt Mulcahy said the cannabis was divided into two deal bags. There was also an electronic weighing scales in the bag and a wallet containing €775 in cash.

Mr Murphy informed the court that his client has moved out of Skibbereen and has been living and working full-time in Bantry for the last year-and-a-half.

‘He hasn’t come to adverse attention since this offence,’ said the solicitor. ‘He has turned his life around and is not getting into any more trouble.’

The 90-day sentence was suspended on condition that the accused enter into a bond to be of good behaviour for two years.