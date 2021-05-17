News

Man arrested over €80,000 cannabis seizure in Macroom

May 17th, 2021 5:26 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Gardaí arrested a man and seized €80,000 of suspected cannabis herb at a house in Macroom last Friday.

As part of an ongoing operation, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork executed a search warrant at a house in the Macroom area shortly before midnight.

During the course of the search gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of in excess of €80,000.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He was later released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

