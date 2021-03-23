Man arrested after €100,000 cash discovery at Ovens checkpoint

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of approximately €100,000 cash on Sunday.

Shortly after 3pm uniformed Gardaí from Ballincollig were conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens when they stopped and searched a car.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €100,000 in cash.

The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this afternoon, March 23.