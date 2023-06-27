Man accused of sexual assault of minor

A 28-YEAR-old man charged with 12 counts of the alleged sexual assault of a minor in West Cork almost two years ago has indicated that he will contest those charges when they come before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged injured party, appeared at Clonakilty District Court this week.

Det Gda Brian Morris of the Cork West Divisional Protective Services Unit in Dunmanway told Judge James McNulty he served the book of evidence on the accused. The man faces 12 charges of alleged sexual assault related to different dates at a location in West Cork in 2021.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the DPP has consented for the accused to be returned for trial on these offences or he could be sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea, should that arise. However, the accused’s solicitor indicated that this would not be happening.

Judge McNulty extended free legal aid and directed that an eastern European interpreter be assigned. The accused was released in his own bond of €10,000 with no cash required.

Judge McNulty sent the accused forward for trial to the next sitting of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing October 24th.