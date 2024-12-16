Man (50s) arrested in Clonakilty in connection with fraud investigation

GARDAÍ have arrested a man in his 50s, this morning, Monday 16th December 2024 in Clonakilty, County Cork in relation to an ongoing fraud investigation.

This investigation relates to the commission of approximately 50 offences for Deception, contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud) Offences Act, 2001 that occurred in the Southern and Eastern Regions.

A search operation was conducted at a domestic residence in Clonakilty on Thursday 14th November 2024 and during the course of this search, Gardaí seized over €344,000 in cash.

This was a joint operation conducted by gardaí from the Cork County Division and with the assistance of Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda Analyst Service, Revenue & Customs and Cork County Waste Management.

The man, aged in his 50s, is currently detained at a Garda Station in County Cork under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The investigation is ongoing.