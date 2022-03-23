MAKE YOUR MONEY GO FURTHER IN 2022 (Part 2)

CHANGING mortgage provider might seem like a lot of unnecessary hassle with all the paperwork etc – but is it worth it?

The simple answer is, yes. You could potentially save hundreds a month, thousands a year and perhaps tens of thousands over the lifetime of your mortgage if you’re willing to endure a certain amount of bureacratic bother.

The reality is people tend to go to great efforts to get a competitive interest when applying for a mortgage, only to end up overlooking the ongoing maintenance costs.

Additionally, many lenders are offering cashback mortgages of up to 2pc to new customers. Importantly, there are no clawback conditions on these cashback offers so you’re free to switch again as soon as you want.

And don’t stop at your mortgage. Comparison websites like bonkers.ie or switcher.ie are invaluable when it comes to rooting out the best offers in not only mortgages, but loans, insurance premiums, deposit and current accounts, credit cards and lots more.

Energy bills are a constant drain on household finances and the ‘switching’ logic applies here too. Many providers offer deals for new customers and there is no real limit on how many times you can change provider over the course of your bill-paying lifetime.

Claim your tax reliefs

Medical expenses, overpayment of tax, claiming expenses, tuition fees, flat-rate expense allowances for particular professions – there are many ways

of claiming back money from the taxman.

There is a four-year time limit for claiming tax refunds and the process can easily be done online via Revenue’s MyAccount service. More people than ever before are working from home as a result of Covid-19, and it looks like things might stay that way to a large extent now, even though the pandemic is (hopefully) largely behind us.

You may well be eligible for tax relief on expenses like light, heat, telephone and broadband as a result of working from home.

TV bills

Satellite TV packages can be substantial. A much cheaper alternative is to opt for a Saorview- approved TV which allows you access innumerable free-to-air channels.

Alternatively, you might consider ditching the TV entirely and instead accessing your favourite programmes, series and films online. UK channels such as Channel 4 and